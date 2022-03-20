UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,684 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Renasant worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Renasant by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

RNST opened at $35.76 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

