UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 10,440 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,080 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of First Majestic Silver worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AG opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.95. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.29 and a 1-year high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.15 and a beta of 0.89.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. First Majestic Silver’s quarterly revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -99.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $22.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

