Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $538.46.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYL stock traded up $12.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $435.99. The stock had a trading volume of 416,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,090. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

