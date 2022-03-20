Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.86. 52,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,500,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at $59,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

