Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Critical Contrast

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Rating) and Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Truxton alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Truxton and Hancock Whitney, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A Hancock Whitney 0 0 2 1 3.33

Hancock Whitney has a consensus price target of $63.33, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. Given Hancock Whitney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than Truxton.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Truxton and Hancock Whitney’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truxton $39.19 million 5.44 $14.54 million $5.01 14.77 Hancock Whitney $1.35 billion 3.48 $463.21 million $5.22 10.36

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truxton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Truxton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hancock Whitney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Truxton has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Truxton pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hancock Whitney is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Truxton and Hancock Whitney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truxton 37.11% N/A N/A Hancock Whitney 34.40% 13.76% 1.38%

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats Truxton on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truxton (Get Rating)

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment includes loans for commercial, industrial or agricultural purposes to business enterprises that are not secured by real estate. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment refers to the loans secured by non-residential real estate and improvements thereon. The Residential Real Estate Loans segment comprises the loans secured by residential real estate, including single-family and multi-family dwellings. The Construction and Land Development Loans segment consists of loans that finance the process of improving properties preparatory to erecting new structures or the on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential or farm buildings. The Consumer Loans segment is composed of the loans to individuals for household, family, and other personal expenditures that are not secured by real estate. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Na

About Hancock Whitney (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Gulfport, MS.

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.