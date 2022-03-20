Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIDU. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $53.89 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $57.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.