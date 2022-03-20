Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 948 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

