Truist Financial Comments on Carnival Co. & plc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research report issued on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Truist Financial has a “Sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 49.03% and a negative net margin of 497.70%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.19.

NYSE:CCL opened at $19.46 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

