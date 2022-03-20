TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Trims Position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 20,781 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 173.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 133,814 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 69,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%.

