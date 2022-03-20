TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC Lowers Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.18 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.