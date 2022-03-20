Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.97.

TCW opened at C$3.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.09. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$1.89 and a 52 week high of C$3.78. The company has a market cap of C$822.38 million and a PE ratio of 48.82.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

