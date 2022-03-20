Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $102.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Shares of TREX opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 1 year low of $67.77 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.59.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trex will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

