Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.57. Trex reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.43.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,497. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $107.59. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.52. Trex has a 52 week low of $67.77 and a 52 week high of $140.98.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

