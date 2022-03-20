Travala.com Hits Market Cap of $68.50 Million (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 19th. Travala.com has a market cap of $68.50 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003231 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00045853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,908.98 or 0.06944111 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,984.44 or 1.00222317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,616,287 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

