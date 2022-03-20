TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) PT Lowered to $100.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRU. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.38.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU stock opened at $103.10 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.12.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.