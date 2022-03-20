TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.86.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.11 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.62.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,900,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after buying an additional 53,571 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after buying an additional 365,473 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,745,000 after buying an additional 105,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 297,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group (Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.