Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Increases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 153,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,617,539.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,079,577. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $260.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

