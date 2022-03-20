Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $458,000 Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $36,726.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,345 shares of company stock valued at $104,938. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $31.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 55.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 90.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

