Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $318,000 Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.86.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.82 and a fifty-two week high of $277.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.32.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 368.20% and a negative net margin of 152.12%. Novavax’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

