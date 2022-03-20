Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $276,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $91.72 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

