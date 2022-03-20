Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $242,000 Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,224,551 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,260,000 after buying an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 904,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $46.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

