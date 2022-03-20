Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXG opened at $80.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.70 and a 200-day moving average of $80.64. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

