Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $704,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,332,000 after purchasing an additional 52,241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $185.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.97 and its 200-day moving average is $192.38. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $166.22 and a 1 year high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

