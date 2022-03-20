Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Decreases Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,966 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICLN. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

