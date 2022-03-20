Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 1,431 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,142,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826,159 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,742,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $72.53 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $75.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69.

