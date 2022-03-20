Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 282,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $27.62 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.35 and a 1-year high of $30.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.