Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $651,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,840.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $783,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.86. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $50.31.

