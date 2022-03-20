Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.86

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.86 and traded as high as $27.57. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 6,210 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 16.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.