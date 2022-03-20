Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.86

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.86 and traded as high as $27.57. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 6,210 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. This is an increase from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
