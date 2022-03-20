Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Topcon from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Topcon alerts:

OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Topcon has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.