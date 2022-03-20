Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.13. Top Ships shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 564,579 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Top Ships to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)
Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Top Ships (TOPS)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.