Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.13. Top Ships shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 564,579 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Top Ships to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Top Ships by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 257,765 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Top Ships by 948.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 136,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 123,477 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Top Ships during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

