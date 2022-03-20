Todd E. Hasty Buys 2,500 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) CAO Todd E. Hasty acquired 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $786.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

