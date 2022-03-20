Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Therapeutic Solutions International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,664,842 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCMKTS:TSOI)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Therapeutic Solutions International (TSOI)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Therapeutic Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.