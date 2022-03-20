The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.10%.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.