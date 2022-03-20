The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Director Sells $58,850.00 in Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $53.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.57. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.08. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 11.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,768,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in St. Joe by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,019,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

