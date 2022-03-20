The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) is Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.7% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $52,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.53. 2,042,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,656. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. TheStreet downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.85.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

