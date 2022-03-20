The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In related news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $150.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $127.90 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

