The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $83.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $251.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COUP. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $195.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.95.

Shares of COUP opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.05. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $64.79 and a 52 week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total value of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,201 shares of company stock worth $2,534,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

