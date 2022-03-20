The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to Neutral

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $109.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $125.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $103.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.12.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

