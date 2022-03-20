The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.70 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($15.05) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.95) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, E.On has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.29 ($13.50).

EOAN stock opened at €10.71 ($11.77) on Wednesday. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($11.87). The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.72 and its 200-day moving average is €11.37.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

