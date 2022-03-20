The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,009 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Boeing makes up about 2.6% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,465 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $192.83. 12,771,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,551,427. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a PEG ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.85 and its 200 day moving average is $208.66. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $260.48.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.05.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

