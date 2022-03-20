The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $122.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.82. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.34 and a 52-week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

