The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,568 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $16,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Shares of BX opened at $122.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.34 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

