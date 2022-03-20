Tfo Tdc LLC Purchases 305 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tfo Tdc LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VOO traded up $4.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,666,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,178,708. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

