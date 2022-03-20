Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $245,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 752,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,825,000 after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 306,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,087. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.18 and its 200-day moving average is $146.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.71 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.