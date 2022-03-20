Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.60.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.15. 2,343,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,183. Textron has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.82.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Textron will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

In other Textron news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Textron by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Textron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Textron by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

