Ternium (NYSE:TX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Shares of TX stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.01. Ternium has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

