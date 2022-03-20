Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.14% of Tempur Sealy International worth $12,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 126,541 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

NYSE:TPX opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

TPX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.