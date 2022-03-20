Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 856 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.05 on Friday, hitting $351.49. 83,047,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,049,992. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.44 and a 200-day moving average of $371.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $307.39 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

