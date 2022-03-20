Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $672,744.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.52. 10,061,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,101,267. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

