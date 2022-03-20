Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 132 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.
NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.19. 1,686,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,864. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $247.37 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.94.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
